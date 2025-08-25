Ducsu election campaign to officially begin Tuesday

The campaign for the 38th Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and Hall Parliament elections will begin on Tuesday, ahead of the September 9 voting day.

The final voter list for the Ducsu and Hall Parliament Election 2025 was initially made public but was later restricted following student applications, though it remains accessible to concerned halls and departments.

The campaign period will run daily until 11pm, while for female halls, both resident and non-resident candidates may campaign between 10am and 10pm from August 26 to September 7.

According to electoral rules issued by Dhaka University, charitable or service-orientated activities—including distributing gifts, offering hospitality or providing financial support—are strictly prohibited and considered severe violations of the code of conduct.

At an event in the Senate building, the Chief Returning Officer (CRO) briefed candidates for VP, GS and AGS posts in Ducsu and Hall Parliaments, urging them to ensure equal rights for all contenders, show mutual respect and avoid aggression. The CRO expressed hope the polls would serve as a “model for Bangladesh”.

Although the official campaign starts Tuesday, candidates have already been engaged in informal campaigning, exchanging greetings with students and collecting grievances to shape their manifestos. The “Sotontro Shikkharthi Oikko” panel, led by Umama Fatema, has also set up boards across campus for students to share their demands.

The final list of candidates will also be published Tuesday, after which candidates will be allowed to campaign inside halls. Students wishing to have their photos removed from the voter list must apply to the CRO by August 27.

Following appeals and scrutiny, most nomination papers have been validated. However, on August 24, the Tribunal Committee recommended excluding Julius Caesar Talukdar and Bayezid Bostami from both the voter and candidate lists over alleged links to terrorist activities and banned groups. The matter has been referred to the Syndicate for action.

No decision was made on allegations against Asaduzzaman Jilani and Md Khairul Alam, as the complaints lacked sufficient proof and even the complainant’s signature.

As of Monday, 21 candidates have withdrawn their nominations.