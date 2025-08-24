Sunday, August 24, 2025

DMP transfers Mohammadpur OC, two inspectors

Earlier, narcotics traders of Geneva Camp and members of local teenage gangs organized a human chain in favour of Ali Iftekhar Hasan in Mohammadpur

Logo of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 05:49 PM

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur police station, Ali Iftekhar Hasan, along with two other inspectors of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), have been transferred.

On Sunday, the transfer was made through an office order signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali.

According to the order, OC Ali Iftekhar Hasan has been transferred to the Detective Branch (DB) of DMP, OC of Shah Ali police station Kazi Md Rafiq Ahmed has been transferred to Mohammadpur police station, and Inspector of DMP’s transport division Mohammad Golam Azam has been transferred to Shah Ali police station.

Earlier, locals staged several human chains in front of Mohammadpur police station against Ali Iftekhar, bringing multiple allegations against him including the disappearance of a narcotics case worth Tk10 lakh. Later, in protest against these human chains, narcotics traders of Geneva Camp in Mohammadpur and members of local teenage gangs organized a human chain in favour of the OC in the Mohammadpur Town Hall area.

These incidents sparked widespread criticism on social media and among locals. In addition, OC Iftekhar Hasan was also heavily criticized later in connection with a mugging incident.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)MohammadpurTransfer
