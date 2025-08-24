Sunday, August 24, 2025

July martyrs’ families protest at Secretariat demanding law adviser’s resignation

They alleged that although the identified killers had been granted bail, no action was taken by either the law adviser or the Home Ministry

July martyrs families protest at Secretariat demanding law advisers resignation on Sunday, August 24, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 01:34 PM

Families of the martyrs and injured of the July movement staged a sit-in and protest rally in front of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul Islam and Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Md Khuda Baksh Chowdhury.

They are also protesting the bail granted to the "identified killers of the martyrs".

Police remained on high alert during the demonstration.

The program began at 11:30am, with relatives of the martyrs and injured joining the protest carrying banners, festoons and placards bearing photographs of the victims.

The rally was conducted by Robiul Hasan, elder brother of Imam Hasan Taim, who was killed in police firing at Jatrabari in the capital.

Family members of the martyrs and injured from Dhaka and various districts also addressed the gathering.

They alleged that although the identified killers had been granted bail, no action was taken by either the law adviser or the Home Ministry.

They further claimed that when they protested, the police attacked them on the instructions of the special assistant to the Home Ministry.

The families vowed to continue their movement until their demands are met.

Topics:

Revolution 2024Asif Nazrul
