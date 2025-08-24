Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘moderate’

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked 35th on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 64 at 9:40am on Sunday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as ‘moderate,’ referring to a light healthy threat, according to the AQI index. Such air quality has continued over the past few days.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

Dubai, Addis Ababa, and Kinshasa, respectively, occupied the first, second, and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 159, 155, and 153.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people about the level of air pollution in a specific city and the associated health effects that may be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.



Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.



As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.