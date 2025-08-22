Floating seedbeds offer lifeline to rice cultivation in coastal Khulna

Farmers in the coastal areas of Khulna have long struggled with natural disasters such as excessive rainfall, river erosion, salinity and waterlogging.

This year, record rainfall in June and July submerged around 160 hectares of transplanted Aman seedbeds in the district, leaving farmers in deep uncertainty. Even repeated attempts to prepare seedbeds were washed away.

Amid this despair, a farming couple from Noakati village in Paikgachha upazila — Rokeya Parvin and her husband Abdus Kuddus Khan — introduced an innovative solution by creating floating seedbeds. Using banana trunks, bamboo, and soil damaged by rain, they built rafts that allowed the seedbeds to survive the waterlogging.

The initiative is being viewed as a potential model for other coastal farmers. This exceptional effort is now offering new hope to disaster-hit farmers in Khulna.

Farmer Rokeya Parvin said: "Due to the rains, about 100kg of Aman paddy seeds were destroyed over several attempts. I had no way forward. On the advice of AOSED’s agricultural officers, I used banana trunks to make a raft, spread mud over it and sowed BRI-75 Aman seeds. Not a single seed was lost. Within only 15 days, the seedlings became ready for transplantation. The seedlings grew even better and stronger than those in conventional soil seedbeds."

She added: "Farmers around me are now inspired and showing interest in adopting this method. With such an initiative, we will no longer have to wait for the weather to improve to prepare seedbeds, and timely Aman cultivation will be possible.”

Her husband, Abdus Kuddus Khan, added: "At first, people called us mad. They said if rice could be grown on banana rafts, no one would need farmland. But now they are astonished. We did not even need fertilizers or pesticides. Such healthy seedlings are rarely seen in fields. Not only us, but the entire village is now pleased with this method.”

Another farmer, Kabir Morol of Noakati village, said: “In just ten days, seedlings of three to four inches have grown. Had I not seen it with my own eyes, I would not have believed it. My own seedbed was damaged by rain and waterlogging, leaving me deeply worried about paddy cultivation. I will definitely try this method next season.”

Farmer Abdullah Morol noted: “This year’s Aman season has already been delayed by a month due to heavy rains. In the future, this will no longer be a problem. Floating platforms made from banana rafts or other materials can be used to prepare seedbeds. There is also no need for chemical fertilizers or pesticides. If this method spreads to other regions, farmers will greatly benefit.”

Ruhul Amin, an officer of private organization Autocrop, expressed astonishment: “The seedbeds on banana rafts will bring new dreams to farmers. This couple’s extraordinary thinking could set a model.”

Shubhankar Biswas, community mobilizer of AOSED, said: “This year recorded the heaviest rainfall in the last 20 years. In Paikgacha and across Khulna, Aman seedbeds were destroyed several times. The idea of floating seedbeds has been successfully implemented by farmers, and in the coming days, these rafts will give hope to communities living in waterlogged areas.”

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, continuous rainfall and waterlogging damaged 160.55 hectares of transplanted Aman seedbeds in Khulna, including 65 hectares in Paikgacha upazila alone.

The target for transplanted Aman seedbeds in the district was 5,325 hectares, of which 5,075 hectares have been achieved so far.

Out of 20,870 hectares of cultivated land in Khulna, 848 hectares have been completely destroyed.

Financial losses of Tk27.65 crore have been incurred by 13,071 farmers.

Ramendra Nath Sarker, president of the Paikgacha Climate Justice Forum, said: “I have seen the floating seedbed myself. In the context of global climate change, such an initiative by a farming couple is undoubtedly promising. Their success can serve as a model not only for Khulna but for the entire country. Expanding floating seedbeds will reduce repeated financial losses from buying seeds and allow farmers to cultivate paddy on time despite natural disasters.”

Nazrul Islam, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Khulna, said: “As seedbeds were destroyed this year, DAE has already collected transplanted Aman paddy seeds from BINA and BRI to distribute among affected farmers. To cover the loss, we have also used BRi Dhan-103 seeds stored by demonstration farmers under the PARTNER project. If weather conditions remain favorable, we hope to achieve the seedbed target."

He further added: "The Aman cultivation target is 93,270 hectares, of which 21% has already been transplanted. In coastal upazilas like Koyra, Paikgacha and Dacope, transplantation may be delayed by 10 to 15 days. To reduce risks for farmers, we plan to promote floating or alternative seedbed methods in the future, and also prepare seedbeds in highland areas to support affected farmers.”