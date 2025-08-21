BUFT commemorates Shaheed Selim Talukder through special memorial ceremonies

A special discussion and prayer gathering was held on Thursday, at the BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT) auditorium to honor the memory of Shaheed Md Selim Talukder, a proud BUFT alumnus and a valiant martyr of the July movement of 2024.

The program was graced by the presence of Shaheed Selim’s father, Md Sultan Talukder, as honorable guest.

The day’s events began with a visit to the recently inaugurated memorial plaque commemorating Shaheed Selim. The special guests then formally opened the newly established Shaheed Selim Talukder Central Library and visited a photo exhibition highlighting significant moments from his life, legacy, and the historic July movement.

The main segment of the program commenced in the auditorium with a recitation from the holy Quran, followed by the national anthem and a one-minute silence in honor of the martyrs.

Attendees also watched a documentary showcasing the contribution of private universities to the July movement in Bangladesh, followed by a welcome address from Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, acting vice chancellor of BUFT. A documentary dedicated to the life and sacrifice of Shaheed Selim Talukder was then screened, deeply moving the audience. Following this, speeches were delivered by the guests, family members of the late martyr, alumni, teachers, as well as participants and injured individuals from the July movement.

Speakers paid heartfelt tributes to Shaheed Selim and expressed their hope that his supreme sacrifice would continue to inspire efforts toward building a just and discrimination-free society in Bangladesh.

The event concluded with a gift presentation ceremony followed by a prayer session. BUFT’s treasurer, registrar, deans, faculty members, staff, a large gathering of students, and well-wishers were all present to pay their respects and honor the legacy of this national hero.