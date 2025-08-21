Thursday, August 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Chhatra Dal forms Ducsu panel through 'internal poll' of top leaders

According to the panel, junior leaders were given the positions of vice-president and general secretary based entirely on the demands of the students

Leaders of the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal announce their Ducsu panel based on an ‘internal poll’ during a press briefing at Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen area on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 06:46 PM

Jatiyotabadi Chhatra Dal claims to have formed its Ducsu panel through an ‘internal poll’ conducted within the organization, where voters included the ‘super seven’ leaders from both Dhaka University (DU) and the party’s central committees.

Abidul Islam Khan, the panel’s vice-president candidate, disclosed details of the internal poll, while Thanbir Al Hadi Mayed, assistant general secretary candidate, specified that the ‘super seven’ leaders were the voters.

The announcement was made during a press briefing at Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen area around 3:30 pm on Thursday.

Abidul Islam Khan said other panels often choose their president and general secretary candidates for the vice-president and assistant general secretary positions. “Our top leaders could have been VP, GS, or AGS candidates themselves. But according to students’ demands, these positions were given to junior leaders,” he added.

He explained that the internal poll involved DU and central committee leaders, and Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, the general secretary candidate, said that hall panels were also formulated through this vote. Thanbir Al Hadi Mayed reiterated that the top ‘super seven’ leaders from both DU and central committees cast votes in the poll.

Abidul Islam Khan expressed hope that DU students would ‘wholeheartedly’ welcome their initiative. He also claimed that their manifesto would focus on the ‘complete eradication’ of Gonoroom—a practice of mass student housing in a single room—and Guestroom, a culture in which seniors reportedly harass freshmen both physically and mentally.

“One of our manifesto’s main focuses will be ensuring that students residing in dormitories can do so in mental peace. It will fully reflect the students’ demands,” Abid added.

Topics:

Jatiotabadi Chhatra DalDucsu ElectionDhaka University (DU)
