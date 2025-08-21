Discussion and dua mahfil in memory of July uprising and Shaheed Selim Talukder at BGMEA

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology will host a discussion meeting and dua mahfil in memory of the July movement and Shaheed Md Selim Talukder on Thursday at 11am in the university auditorium.

Farooq-e-Azam, Bir Pratik and adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, has consented to attend as the chief guest.

Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain, member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh, will grace the event as a special guest.

Mohammad Ejaz, Administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation and Md Sultan Talukder, the father of Shaheed Md Selim Talukder, will attend as honored guests.

All injured and participating members of the July uprising, along with teachers, officials and students, are also requested to be present at the event.