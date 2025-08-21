Festive mood sweeps DU campus as Ducsu polls approach

Dhaka University is now abuzz with festivity and anticipation as the much-hyped Ducsu election edges closer.

With the deadline for the nomination submission wrapped up on Wednesday, various panels, including Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's student body Chhatra Shibir, are drafting manifestos and setting campaign strategies to woo voters.

Zakaria Ahmed, a student of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, expressed excitement, saying: "We are thrilled because Ducsu elections are being held after a long time. The campus has turned festive and we hope this election is conducted fairly so that representatives truly work for students’ welfare."

From the Chhatra Dal panel, Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim, who is contesting for the general secretary post, said that their priority is to ensure students’ basic rights and build a student-friendly, research-oriented environment on the campus.

"Our manifesto will reflect the demands raised by students. We want a democratic space where opinions can be freely expressed. But accountability is lacking—those involved in past violence and irregularities have not been brought to justice. Without addressing this culture of impunity, a free Ducsu election will be difficult," he said.

Hamim, however, welcomed the Election Commission’s efforts so far, saying that they expect the administration to deliver a neutral election.

Chhatra Shibir has announced its panel under the banner of “Oikyoboddho Chhatra Jote” (United Students’ Alliance), fielding activists from diverse backgrounds, including women, indigenous students and July uprising participants.

Shibir-backed vice president candidate Md Abu Shadik Kayem, said: "After the July changeover, we must set an example of inclusive democracy at DU. Our panel represents not only our activists but also student leaders from different communities, including the Chakma. We want everyone’s voice heard and we will compel the administration to recognise students’ rights."

Expressing concerns over administrative neutrality, he said the level playing field must be ensured and extending the deadline for nominations without consulting panels shows favouritism. Many provosts and officials represent a certain camp.

He pledged that, if elected, his panel will focus on safety, security and welfare.

“‘Female students’ dormitories need urgent reconstitution and renovations. Non-residential students must have access to facilities. Guardians should have waiting lounges, and campus transport must be modernised. Female students are strongly supporting us, and we will not betray their trust," he said.

Responding to complaints, Returning Officer Prof SM Shamim Reza explained that the nomination deadline was extended by a day due to overcrowding at submission centres.

Another Returning Officer Prof Kazi Maruful Islam, said: “No major violations of the code of conduct have been reported so far. Minor incidents are being investigated and strict action will be taken if necessary."

Panels and key candidates

From JCD, Abidul Islam Khan is running for vice president (VP), Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim for general secretary (GS) and Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed for assistant general secretary (AGS).

Chhatra Shibir’s panel has nominated Kayem for VP, SM Farhad for GS and Mohiuddin Khan for AGS.

Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad has announced a panel titled “Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union” fielding Abdul Kader for VP, Abu Bakar Mojumdar for GS and Ashrefa Khatun for AGS.

Left-leaning organizations have formed the Democratic Students’ Alliance under the banner of “Protirodh Parishad” (Council of Resistance).

Its VP candidate is Sheikh Tasnim Afroze Emi, former VP of Shamsunnahar Hall Students’ Union in 2019.

Meghmallar Basu, president of Dhaka University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, will contest for GS, while Jaber Ahmed Jubel of Revolutionary Students’ Unity will vie for AGS.

Former student leader and anti-discrimination activist Umama Fatema has also submitted nominations with her panel, yet to be formally announced.

She is expected to contest for VP, with journalist leaders Al Sadi Bhuiya (GS) and Mahmudun Mujahid Mahi (AGS) also in the lineup.

Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Sangsad’s panel includes Jamal Uddin Khalid (VP), former NCP leader Mahin Sarkar (GS) and Fatema Sharmin (AGS).

Several independent candidates have also emerged, including Julius Caesar and Shamim Hossain, both running for VP.

Massive participation

According to the EC, a total of 658 nomination papers were sold for 28 positions, of which 509 were submitted while 149 were not returned.

A draft list of candidates is scheduled to be published on Thursday.

The deadline for withdrawal is on Monday and the final list of candidates will be released on Tuesday at 4pm.

With colourful posters, slogans and promises filling the campus, DU students now await what many see as a landmark election, one that could reshape campus politics and revive the historic role of Ducsu in national democratic life.