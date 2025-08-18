Final day sees all student organizations collecting nomination forms for Ducsu polls

The final day for collecting nomination forms to participate in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election is on Monday.

Since morning, active student organizations on campus have been collecting forms from the office of the chief returning officer of the Election Commission.

At the Senate Building of Dhaka University on Monday, a large gathering of aspirants was observed.

However, until the time of reporting, no student organization had announced its panel.

According to sources, many are collecting nomination forms on the last day to form more inclusive panels at the final stage.

Some consider this to be an electoral strategy, while others have yet to finalize their panels.

Abdul Kader, convener of the Dhaka University unit of Bangladesh Democratic Students’ Union, said: "As part of an electoral strategy, many collect nomination forms on the final day. Besides, discussions continue within organizations on how to arrange the panels more effectively. We, too, intend to collect nomination forms at the last moment as part of our electoral strategy.”

Meanwhile, although Islami Chhatra Shibir was scheduled to announce its panel at 11am, no announcement had been made by then.

At 2:30pm, the panel of Chhatra Dal is expected to collect forms.

Before that, the Democratic Students’ Union, Swadhin Bangladesh Students’ Union, and Students’ Rights Council will collect forms, followed by the Left Alliance and others.

Notably, according to the schedule, the distribution of nomination forms began on Tuesday.

As of Sunday, within six days, a total of 125 aspirants had collected forms from Ducsu.

Among them, 19 collected forms for the position of vice president (VP), two for general secretary (GS), five for assistant general Secretary (AGS), 44 for various secretary positions and 55 for member positions.

So far, 38 candidates have submitted their nomination forms, most of whom are independent aspirants.

Today, however, student organizations are collectively collecting forms.