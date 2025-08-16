Saturday, August 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Three bodies recovered from construction site in Dhaka's Bashundhara

Their identities have not been confirmed yet

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 06:56 PM

Police recovered the bodies of three people from the water tank of an under-construction building in the Basundhara Residential Area on Saturday.

One person was rescued in critical condition and rushed to hospital. Bhatara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rakibul Hasan said the bodies were recovered between 1pm and 1:30pm. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

OC Rakibul said police were alerted via emergency number 999 that four people had entered the water tank at Plot 4, Road 14, Block ‘E’ and did not come out. Three were later found dead inside the tank, while one was critically injured.

The deceased were labourers at the construction site and had entered the tank to remove bamboo and posts used in construction. The ground floor of the building had been completed, with work on the second floor scheduled to start.

Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the deceased.

Topics:

Dead Bodies
Read More

Six bodies of July uprising martyrs found in DMCH morgue

Two fishermen’s bodies found in Cox’s Bazar canal

Latest News

Gopalganj journalist injured in Chhatra, Jubo Dal attack

Toffee to stream every 2025–26 English Premier League match live in Bangladesh

Unidentified man dies as vehicle hits him in Dhaka’s Kadamtali

Woman dies from electrocution in Kurigram

All six seasons of Turkish epic 'Kuruluş Osman' to stream in Bangla

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x