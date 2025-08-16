Three bodies recovered from construction site in Dhaka's Bashundhara

Police recovered the bodies of three people from the water tank of an under-construction building in the Basundhara Residential Area on Saturday.

One person was rescued in critical condition and rushed to hospital. Bhatara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rakibul Hasan said the bodies were recovered between 1pm and 1:30pm. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

OC Rakibul said police were alerted via emergency number 999 that four people had entered the water tank at Plot 4, Road 14, Block ‘E’ and did not come out. Three were later found dead inside the tank, while one was critically injured.

The deceased were labourers at the construction site and had entered the tank to remove bamboo and posts used in construction. The ground floor of the building had been completed, with work on the second floor scheduled to start.

Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the deceased.