Special doa mahfil for Mehreen Chowdhury held in Dhaka

A special doa mahfil seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Milestone School teacher Mehreen Chowdhury was held at BAF Shaheen Hall adjacent to Jahangir Gate in Dhaka.

The doa mahfil was held after Asar prayer on Thursday.

Maherin Chowdhury tried to save the lives of at least 20 students during the fighter jet aircraft crash at the city’s Milestone School and College on July 21.

Organized by her family, noted political, military and cultural personalities, among others, attended it.

Education Adviser Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi attended the doa mahfil.