Friday, August 15, 2025

Shomi Kaiser freed after 9 months in jail

On 5 November last year, she was detained from her Uttara Sector-4 residence

File image of Shomi Kaiser. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 12:09 PM

Actor Shomi Kaiser has been released on bail after nine months in jail in connection with two attempted murder cases filed at Uttara East police station in Dhaka.

She was freed from Kashimpur Female's Central Jail at around 11pm on Thursday,

Additional Inspector General of Prisons Jahangir Kabir confirmed to the media.

According to court sources, on Sunday, a High Court bench comprising Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Jabid Hossain granted her bail upon consideration of her petition.

The case statement alleges that on August 4, 2024, during a protest in the Azampur area under Uttara East police station, supporters of the Awami League opened fire.

At the time, Tongi Government College student Jubayer Hasan Yusuf and several others were participating in the protest.

On August 22, Jubayer filed a case with the police, naming 11 individuals and listing an additional 150–200 unidentified suspects. Shomi Kaiser was among those accused.

On November 5 last year, law enforcement officers detained her from her residence in Sector-4 of Uttara.

The following day, she was formally arrested in connection with the case.

