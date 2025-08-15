Friday, August 15, 2025

Dhaka’s air turns 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' Friday morning

Dhaka ranked 6th on the list of cities with the worst air quality, with an AQI of 119

File image of air pollution. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 10:19 AM

Even on weekend, Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked 6th on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 119 at 9:30am on Friday morning.

On Friday, Dhaka’s air was classified as "unhealthy for sensitive groups" referring to a healthy threat, according to the AQI index.

However, the city experienced moderate air quality over the past few days. Suddenly it turned "unhealthy for sensitive groups".

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered "moderate", usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups", between 150 and 200 is "unhealthy", between 201 and 300 is said to be "very unhealthy", while a reading of 301+ is considered "hazardous", posing serious health risks to residents.

Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kinshasa, United Arab Emirates’ Dubai and Uganda’s Kampala cities respectively occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 157, 156 and 147 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues.

Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

 

