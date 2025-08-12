DMP bans rallies, processions around CJ’s residence, SC and Judges Complex

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on rallies, processions, demonstrations and gatherings around Chief Justice’s residence, Judges Complex, the main gate of Bangladesh Supreme court, Mazar Gate, Jam-e-Mosque gate, the main gates of International Crimes Tribunal 1 and 2 and Bangladesh Institute of Judicial Administration (BIJA).

The ban effective from Wednesday will remain in place until further notice, according to a public notification issued by DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali.

The ban has been enforced under Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance No. III/76) to maintain law and order, it said.

It also requested all to refrain from blocking roads in the name of protests as such activities cause severe traffic congestion in the capital.