DMP bans rallies, processions around CJ’s residence, SC and Judges Complex

The ban effective from Wednesday will remain in place until further notice, according to DMP Commissioner Sazzat Ali

File image of DMP Commissioner Sazzat Ali. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 08:20 PM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on rallies, processions, demonstrations and gatherings around Chief Justice’s residence, Judges Complex, the main gate of Bangladesh Supreme court, Mazar Gate, Jam-e-Mosque gate, the main gates of International Crimes Tribunal 1 and 2 and Bangladesh Institute of Judicial Administration (BIJA).

The ban effective from Wednesday will remain in place until further notice, according to a public notification issued by DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali.

The ban has been enforced under Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance No. III/76) to maintain law and order, it said.

It also requested all to refrain from blocking roads in the name of protests as such activities cause severe traffic congestion in the capital.

Topics:

Supreme CourtBanDhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Chief Justice
