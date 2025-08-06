Classes begin at Milestone School and College

Classes resumed at Milestone School and College in Uttara on Wednesday, 15 days after a tragic aircraft crash struck the educational institution.

Students from the college wing (grades 9 to 12) arrived on campus in uniform, and classes began as scheduled at 8:30am, said Shah Bulbul, the institution’s public relations officer.

Earlier, on Sunday, students participated in a prayer session seeking eternal peace for the students, teachers, and guardians who lost their lives in the crash, as well as the swift recovery of the injured.

The incident occurred on July 21, when a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into the school building in Diyabari, Uttara.

So far, 34 people, including several children, have been confirmed dead. Many burn victims remain under treatment in hospitals.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Milestone School has set up a counseling center on its campus to support students suffering from mental trauma.

The initiative aims to help students heal and regain focus on their studies. Teachers and guardians who witnessed the crash are also receiving counselling support.