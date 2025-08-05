July Declaration: Massive crowd at Manik Mia avenue

This Tuesday, August 5, marks the anniversary of the fall of the Awami League government during the July uprising against autocracy.

To commemorate the day, known as "July Uprising Day", an event is being held at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.

Since the morning, large crowds have gathered at the venue, with people from different parts of the city and beyond arriving to take part.

Although the event was scheduled to commence at 11am, it began with a slight delay.

Fahim, who came from Uttara, said: "I’ve been waiting here since morning to listen to the July Declaration. It was on this day that our country was liberated through the sacrifices of students and ordinary people. This event has been organized to honour their memory.”

Riazul Bashar from Savar commented: “Through the continuous movement of July 36, we brought about the fall of the autocrat Hasina and witnessed the birth of a new Bangladesh. Today is a historic day.”

Heightened security measures

Extensive security arrangements have been put in place surrounding the event.

Deputy Police Commissioner of the Tejgaon Division Ibn Mizan said that a large number of police personnel have been deployed in and around Manik Mia Avenue.

Additionally, plainclothes detectives are also on duty to ensure public safety.

Commanding Officer of RAB-2, Additional DIG Khalidul Haq Hawlader, informed that high-powered CCTV cameras have been installed and an adequate number of RAB personnel have been deployed.

Declaration to be delivered by Dr Muhammad Yunus

The long-anticipated July Declaration will be read by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at 5pm from the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

The event will be broadcast live on Bangladesh Television.

A large stage has been set up in front of the Swechchhaseba Bhaban, opposite the Parliament complex, with waterproofing arrangements in place in anticipation of rain.

Daylong cultural programs

The day’s events began with a vibrant cultural program starting at 11am.

The performances kicked off at 11:20am with songs by Saimum Shilpigoshthi, followed by performances from Kalarab, Nahid Hasan, Tashfi, Chittagong Hip Hop Hood, Sejan, Shunno, Sayan, Ethun Babu and Moushumi, Artcell, Warfaze, and several other popular artistes and bands.

Following the declaration reading in the evening, Elita Karim is scheduled to perform, with Artcell taking the stage at 8pm.

A special highlight of the event will be a drone drama at 7:30pm.

The program is organized by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, managed by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and supported by the Bangladesh National Parliament Secretariat.

According to an official press release, the entire event is open to the public.

Traffic advisory by DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has requested motorists to avoid the Manik Mia Avenue and Parliament areas for the day.

A public notice issued on Tuesday advised the use of alternative routes to prevent traffic congestion.