Chhatra Dal activists take to street cleanup post-rally

Earlier, directives were issued from the central leadership, one of which was to ensure the roads were cleaned after the event

After concluding rally in Shahbagh, Chhatra Dal activists took the initiative to clean the streets. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 08:25 PM

Chhatra Dal activists took the initiative to clean the streets after the end of their rally at Shahbagh, Dhaka, on Sunday.

The rally was held by the Chhatra Dal to mark the anniversary of the July uprising.

Many Chhatra Dal activists who had come from across the country had their lunch right on the street.

After eating, some left water bottles and other waste on the road, but following the conclusion of the rally, the activists took it upon themselves to clean the area.

Around 6:30pm, members of various units of the Chhatra Dal were seen cleaning the streets around Shahbagh.

After concluding rally in Shahbagh, Chhatra Dal activists took the initiative to clean the streets. Photo: Bangla Tribune

Activists said that before the rally, the central leadership had issued several directives, one of which was to ensure the roads were cleaned after the event.

They stated that they were simply following those instructions.

Jamal Khan, joint convener of the Kabi Nazrul College unit of the Chhatra Dal, said: “Cleanliness is part of faith. Since our rally took place here today, many people, willingly or unwillingly, littered the streets.

"Therefore, it was our responsibility to clean up afterwards. Just as we cleaned the streets, we also want to rid the country of all forms of filth and build a beautiful, prosperous, and happy Bangladesh.”

Chhatra DalrallyShahbagh
