Fire breaks out at market in Gulistan

11 units of the fire service are working to bring the fire under control

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Aug 2025, 11:01 AM

A fire broke out at Sundarban Square Market in Gulistan area of the capital on Saturday.

On Saturday, around 10am, the fire service was alerted to the incident.

Upon receiving the news, 11 units of the fire service are working to bring the fire under control.

Talha Bin Jasim, the acting officer (Media Cell) of the Fire Service, said that the news of the fire on the 5th floor of Sundarban Square Market in Gulistan came in at 10am.

At 10:03am, the first unit reached the scene and began efforts to control the fire. Later, 10 more units joined.

A total of 11 units are now working at the scene to control the fire.

However, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not yet known.

 

Topics:

GulistanFire AccidentFire Fighters
