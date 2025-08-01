DMP investigating Basundhara residential area ‘conspiratorial meeting’

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is giving high importance to investigating a conspiratorial meeting held in the capital’s Bashundhara residential area and working to uncover those involved behind the event.

Despite various threats being circulated on social media surrounding the interim government's anniversary on August 8, the police have expressed that they see no specific security threats yet.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Deputy Commissioner for Media and Public Relations, Mohammad Talebur Rahman, revealed these at a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

On July 8, police arrested 22 people in connection with a secret meeting involving hundreds of activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organizations at a convention center near the Bashundhara residential area.

A military officer named Major Sadique Haque was allegedly present at the meeting, and the army has taken him into custody.

ISPR stated that a military court of inquiry has been formed to investigate allegations of that army officer’s “political involvement.”

DC Talebur said: “We had information about a meeting on July 8 at KB Convention Hall in Bashundhara. The hall was rented by a woman named Shamima Nasrin Shampa. At the time, she used the name of an organization claiming to send people abroad.”

“People attended that convention hall in a conspiratorial manner, which led to a case at Bhatara police station on July 13,” he added.

Talebur Rahman also said: “So far, 22 people have been arrested for their involvement. We are investigating the matter with utmost seriousness to determine if there are any other aspects to this incident, what the real motive was, and who was responsible. These will be revealed soon.”

According to the case documents, the recently banned Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League, organized the meeting at the KB Convention Center.

Throughout the day, around 300 to 400 participants, including members of the Chhatra League, Awami League, and retired government officials, attended the meeting. They also chanted anti-government slogans.

The case statement alleges that the attendees planned to gather people from across the country in Dhaka upon the instruction of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, occupy Shahbagh intersection to create unrest, and generate public fear to ensure her return to power.

When asked about the meeting and the threats being circulated on social media surrounding August 8, Talebur Rahman said: “Over the past year, we have observed many attempts to disrupt law and order through orchestrated activities. We remain vigilant as a result,”

“At present, we see no security threats surrounding the events in August. We are always alert. Our regular operations are ongoing, and we are well-prepared to handle any situation.”

Talebur Rahman also shared that in the past 24 hours, 489 patrol teams and 66 checkpoints were active across 50 police station areas in Dhaka.

He reported that 254 individuals were arrested in the last 24 hours for various criminal activities.

Police also seized 20 mobile phones, six motorcycles, one private car, and various types of narcotics.