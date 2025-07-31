Thursday, July 31, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Shahbagh blocked as protesters demand July charter implementation

The protest caused traffic congestion at Shahbagh intersection and the surrounding roads

Photo: Ahahdul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 01:09 PM

Protesters held a sit-in at Shahbagh in the capital on Thursday, demanding the swift implementation of a July charter and its inclusion in permanent provisions, bringing vehicular movement to a halt. 

They began the sit-in under the banner of "July Martyrs’ Families and Injured July Warrirors" at around 10:30am.

The protest caused traffic congestion at Shahbagh intersection and the surrounding roads.

Abu Hasan, who participated in the blockade, said that their program will continue until a July charter is announced.

The demonstrators are also demanding official recognition of the July martyrs and injured, lifetime support and welfare guarantees for them and their families, state responsibility for medical and rehabilitation costs, legal protection, prosecution of those responsible for repression, and the formation of an independent truth and justice Commission.

Shahbagh police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khalid Mansur said that due to the blockade, traffic movement at the intersection and nearby roads has come to a halt, causing traffic jams. 

Notably, the National Consensus Commission wants to finalize the July charter by completing the second phase of discussions on Thursday. However, talks with political parties to build consensus are still ongoing.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), and Islami Andolan Bangladesh have expressed objections to the commission's draft of the charter.

The main point of contention is the provision that reform proposals included in the declaration will be implemented within two years of forming a government through elections.

These parties argue that the charter must be brought under a legal framework to ensure its implementation; otherwise, the entire reform process will fall into uncertainty. 

However, the BNP is mostly in agreement with the draft.

