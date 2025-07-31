DU set for 2,840C infrastructure overhaul 

In what marks the most significant infrastructure development plan in its century-long history, Dhaka University (DU) is set for a comprehensive transformation under the “Further Development of Dhaka University” project, costing Tk2,840.39 crore.

Top university officials have highlighted the project’s broader implications, implementation philosophy, and long-term vision, particularly its emphasis on enhancing research and education.

The five-year project, scheduled to run from July 2025 to June 2030, marks the first phase of a broader 15-year, three-phase masterplan. The estimated cost for this phase is Tk2,840.39 crore.

The project’s primary objective is to improve academic and residential facilities across the DU campus. It will be implemented by the University Grants Commission and Dhaka University, under the Ministry of Education’s Secondary and Higher Education Division.

According to top university officials, the combined impact of improved physical infrastructure and a renewed focus on academic and research excellence is expected to bring significant long-term benefits and “good results” for the university.

Summary of the project

The “Further Development of Dhaka University” is a five-year project worth Tk2,840.39 crore, marking the first phase of a 15-year masterplan. Approved on July 27, 2025, its core aim is to significantly enhance the university’s academic and residential infrastructure.

Accommodation is a top priority, taking up over 34% of the budget. The project will construct nine new residential halls—four for 2,600 female students, addressing their heightened vulnerability to housing shortages, and five for 5,100 male students. Older low-rise buildings will be replaced with multi-storey structures to optimize space.

In terms of academic infrastructure, six new academic buildings are planned to address “intense shortages” of classrooms, teacher rooms, and laboratories. Additionally, the Central Library will be significantly expanded with the addition of two new blocks.

While the project does not include the construction of standalone research centers, improved academic infrastructure—including better laboratories and facilities—is seen as a critical foundation for advancing research.

By addressing these basic needs, the university hopes to shift focus and resources toward enhancing research by both teachers and students, securing funding for advanced equipment, and strengthening industry-academia collaboration to boost educational quality and improve global rankings.

University's expectations

The project is expected to remove many of the current barriers to students’ mental and academic development.

It also aims to streamline the research process for academics and students, ensure access to improved tools and materials for advanced teaching, and foster stronger industry-academia linkages. These collaborations with the private sector are expected to secure additional funding and support for research initiatives.

Ultimately, these efforts aim to elevate research excellence, improve overall education quality, and boost the university’s global rankings—thereby better preparing students for the job market.

Although the project may initially appear to be just an infrastructure initiative, there is much more behind it, according to Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka.

“The goal of building this infrastructure is largely to enhance our education and research,” he said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

He added that the project’s budget allocation is a “gift” to DU from the nation, and that it is also DU’s “responsibility” to make proper use of the allocated funds.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha told the Dhaka Tribune on Wednesday that once basic issues such as student housing and academic space are addressed, the university will be better positioned to focus on improving the quality of education and research.

According to top officials, the developments—alongside other initiatives—will provide essential resources for research, including computers, a wider range of books (beyond what is available in the physical library), chemical equipment, and crucial funding for conducting large-scale, advanced research.

Implementation, construction priorities, and maintenance

On budget implementation, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha noted that the project funding will be disbursed in phases rather than as a lump sum. As a result, project initiation involves a detailed process, including designing, planning, site selection, and feasibility studies.

“While immediate, rapid progress may not be feasible, the university aims to expedite bureaucratic procedures related to fund release to accelerate the overall timeline,” she added.

Regarding construction priorities, the university will consider any specific requirements or directives from the government tied to phased fund releases. In the absence of such directives, DU will prioritize projects that can be launched quickly and require minimal preparatory work.

However, a key priority remains the urgent construction of residential facilities for both male and female students.

“The dilapidated condition of some existing male halls and the acute shortage of accommodation for female students make these areas critical,” emphasized Bidisha.

The new academic buildings are primarily intended to address severe shortages of classrooms, teacher rooms, and laboratories.

Although these new facilities will enable more flexibility—such as creating new sections or adding extra computer labs—Bidisha clarified that there is no direct connection between new buildings and an increase in student intake.

“Student intake decisions will continue to depend on the overall admission process,” she said.

As for maintenance, no specific dedicated plan has yet been developed.

However, the Pro-Vice Chancellor believes maintenance costs for the new buildings may be less of a “severe issue” compared to the substantial and ongoing expenses needed to maintain the university’s current aging structures.

This implies a long-term financial benefit, as funds currently used to patch up deteriorating buildings could be reallocated to other essential needs.