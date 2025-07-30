Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Cheques worth 2.25C, FDRs recovered from extortion suspect Riyad's house

The recovery was made on Monday night

Logo of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 02:16 PM

Police have recovered cheques worth Tk2.25 crore and fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth Tk20 lakh from the Tejgaon’s Nakhalpara residence of Riyad, who was earlier arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from a former MP’s house in Gulshan.

The recovery was made on Monday night based on information provided by Riyad, police said at a press briefing at DMP’s Media Centre on Wednesday.

DC of DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division Mohammad Talebur Rahman said five people, including Riyad, have been arrested for allegedly demanding Tk50 lakh from the residence of a former Awami League lawmaker.

They are now on remand.

A separate case is being processed with Kalabagan Police Station over the recovery of the cheques and FDRs, he added.

Earlier, on Saturday, police arrested Riyad along with four others, including three leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement when they went to the Gulshan-2 residence of former Awami League MP Shammie Ahmed to allegedly collect extortion money.

Following the arrest, Gulshan police station registered a case filed by Siddiq Abu Zafar.

Apart from Riyad, the other accused are Kazi Gaurab Apu, Sakadaun Siam, Sadman Sadab, Md Ibrahim Hossain and Aminul Islam.

After being produced before court, four of the accused were placed on seven-day police remand, while one minor accused was sent to a juvenile correction centre.

