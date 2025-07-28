JnU students protest recent communal, mob attacks

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) staged a protest rally and human chain on Monday against the recent wave of communal attacks and incidents of mob violence across the country.

The demonstration was organized at the university’s Shanto Chattar by students from the Sanatan religious community.

Members of the JnU units of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Odhikar Parishad also expressed solidarity and participated in the protest.

Following the rally, the students marched through the campus in a protest procession.

Speaking at the gathering, Souhardya Dev, a student of the Institute of Modern Languages, said: “Bangladesh belongs to all. Every citizen has the right to live here equally. However, repeated attacks are being carried out by targeting minority communities. We urge the interim government to take prompt and effective action in this regard.”

AKM Rakib, president of the JnU unit of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, said: “Planned attacks are being carried out repeatedly on Sanatani and other religious communities. Yet the government fails to take timely and necessary action. We demand exemplary and stern measures against those responsible for inciting such attacks and forming violent mobs.”

Shamsul Arefin, member secretary of the JnU unit of Chhatra Dal, said: “For thousands of years, people of this country have lived in peace. But now, minorities are being targeted with various labels, facing persecution and incitement through mob campaigns. We call upon both the interim and future governments to take strict action against those who perpetrate such attacks or incite mob violence.”

Mehedi Hasan Himel, convener of the JnU unit of Chhatra Dal, said: “Our Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) instructed that everyone must be allowed to practice their religion freely. For the past seventeen years, we have witnessed repeated attacks on minorities in the country. But we must remember—religion is personal, the state belongs to all. Everyone has the right to live freely. The interim government must ensure a proper investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Students from various departments of the university were present at the protest.