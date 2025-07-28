Incessant rains throw life out of gear in Dhaka

Continuous rain triggered by an active monsoon has disrupted normal life in Dhaka, causing severe inconvenience to commuters in the capital.

The rain, which began on Sunday evening, continued till Monday morning, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

Office-goers and other city dwellers struggled to reach their destinations due to a shortage of transport during peak morning hours.

Many reported delays and long waits for buses and rickshaws, while some complained of being overcharged.

Taking advantage of the situation, rickshaw-pullers and CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers demanded higher fares from stranded passengers.

Afroza Sultana, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), said the Met Office recorded 50mm of rainfall from 6pm Sunday to 6am Monday in the capital.

More rainfall is expected in Dhaka on Tuesday, she said.

The showers are due to active monsoon conditions over the country.

The highest 124mm rainfall during this period was recorded in Rangamati.

According to a Met Office bulletin, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at most places in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions in the past 24 hours.

According to the Met Office bulletin, “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.”