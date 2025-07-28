Another Milestone jet crash victim dies

The death toll from the tragic military aircraft crash into Milestone School and College in Uttara has risen to 34 with the death of a 14-year-old boy at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shaheel Faravi Ayan, who sustained 40% burn injuries in the jet crash.

Ayan breathed his last at the hospital around 1:45am, said Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the institute.

The Health Ministry on Sunday revised the death toll from the tragic military aircraft crash into Milestone School and College in Uttara to 33.

According to the Health Ministry report, as of 4pm on Sunday, a total of 33 people died in the crash, while 46 others are still being treated at various hospitals in Dhaka, 33 at the Burn Institute.

The fatal crash occurred on July 21, shortly after an FT-7 BGI fighter jet took off from the Kurmitola Airbase, sparking a massive blaze that claimed multiple lives, most of them children.