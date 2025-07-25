Vegetable prices soar again in Dhaka

After a slight drop last week, vegetable prices have surged again this week in the capital’s markets.

The price of green chilies has increased by Tk20 to Tk50 per kg, now reaching up to Tk250.

Most vegetables have seen a Tk10 to Tk40 increase. Brinjal and cucumber are now being sold between Tk80 and Tk120 per kg. Prices of fish and chicken also remain high.

A visit to the capital’s Kaptan Bazar on Friday revealed this situation.

Vegetables, which were priced at Tk40 to Tk60 per kg last week, are now being sold for Tk60 to Tk100. For example, round and long brinjal that was Tk60 is now Tk80–Tk120 per kg. Ridge gourd is Tk50, snake gourd and sponge gourd are Tk60, teasel gourd, water spinach, yardlong bean, and bitter gourd are all at Tk80.

Previously, Tk40 items like pointed gourd, okra, bottle gourd, and radish are now selling for Tk60 per kg.

Tomato prices have increased from Tk120 to Tk140, potatoes are at Tk25, papayas at Tk30, raw bananas (per four pieces) at Tk40, and pumpkins from Tk30 to Tk40 per kg.

Among vegetables, one variety of green chili is selling at Tk280 per kg, yellow chili at Tk800, Chinese coriander at Tk300, carrots at Tk140, hybrid cucumber at Tk60–Tk70, and local cucumber at Tk100–Tk120. Previously, Tk200 green chilies are now selling at Tk220–Tk250.

While shopping, a buyer named Shawon said: “Everything in the market is expensive. Since it's not peak season, vegetable prices are naturally higher. So I bought less. I’ll buy more when the prices drop.”

Another shopper, Zakir Hossain, said: “Vegetable supply has dropped due to crop damage from rain, which is why prices are high. This is usually the trend during this time of year.”

Vendor Russel said: “Compared to last week, prices have gone up slightly. But some sellers are taking advantage and charging excessively. Prices aren’t the same at every stall. Many customers don’t compare prices before buying, which traders exploit.”

Chicken and fish still expensive

The prices of broiler, Pakistani, and local chickens remain high. On Friday, broiler chicken is being sold at Tk170–Tk180 per kg. Pakistani chicken is Tk300–Tk310, while local chicken costs Tk550–Tk600 per kg.

Seller Shipon said: “Larger broilers are less available now, so prices are slightly up. Prices of Pakistani and local chickens have remained nearly the same for the past month, though they were slightly cheaper earlier.”

There has not been much change in fish prices either. Being a Friday, many types of fish were selling at slightly higher prices.

At the market, two to two-and-a-half kg rui (rohu) fish was being sold at Tk450 per kg, one-and-a-half to two kg fish at Tk360–Tk380, one to one-and-a-half kg at Tk300–Tk330, and under one kg at Tk280.

Other prices: Poa fish at Tk600 per kg, mirka at Tk280, tilapia at Tk250, pangas slightly over 1kg at Tk180, pangas over 1.5kg at Tk250. Shing fish costs Tk550–Tk600 per kg. Shrimp is priced between Tk900 and Tk1400 per kg, and ilish is selling at Tk2200–Tk2500 per kg.