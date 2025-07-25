Friday, July 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

3 arrested for mugging journalist in Mohammadpur, 4 policemen withdrawn

The journalist shared a post on social media detailing both the mugging and the misconduct he faced at the police station

The image shows the arrestees- Yusuf, Siam and Zohurul in connection with the Mohammadpur mugging. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 06:53 PM

Police on Friday arrested three individuals, including the prime suspect, in connection with the mugging of a journalist's mobile phone in the capital’s Mohammadpur area, with four police officers having been withdrawn for negligence and misconduct.

The arrestees are as Yusuf, Siam and Zohurul. The stolen mobile phone has also been recovered.

According to officials, the arrests were made through a series of drives conducted in various parts of Mohammadpur.

The incident occurred the previous night, around 11pm at the Tin Rasta intersection on Bosila Road, where the journalist was mugged.

Following the incident, the victim, Aahmad Wadud, went to the police station and later alleged that he received no cooperation from law enforcement.

The journalist subsequently shared a post on social media detailing both the mugging and the misconduct he faced at the police station.

The post quickly went viral, sparking widespread criticism regarding the role of the police.

In response to the public outcry, the Tejgaon Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) launched an investigation and conducted operations across Mohammadpur, eventually apprehending the three individuals involved in the mugging.

Additionally, four police personnel from Mohammadpur police station were withdrawn from duty for alleged negligence and misconduct.

They are Sub-Inspector (SI) Jasim Uddin, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Anarul and constables Majedur Rahman and Md Nurunnabi.

Confirming the developments, Ibn Mizan, deputy commissioner of the DMP’s Tejgaon Division, said the arrests were made during separate operations in the afternoon.

He also confirmed the departmental action taken against the four police members for dereliction of duty.

Topics:

JournalistMuggingDhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)Tejgaon
Read More

Chhatra League activist arrested for attempted arson on parked bus in Dhaka

July 19: 56 killed, 826 prisoners escape as Bangladesh plunges into chaos

DMP: Sohag killed over business feud tied to Haji Selim’s nephew

Silence, fear grip Mitford

Mitford murder: 2 more arrested from Netrokona

Mugging at gunpoint in Shyamoli

Latest News

British Council conducts cultural heritage protection training

Shipping adviser: Chittagong port to increase tariff by 30%

164 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs

4 Islamic parties decide to strengthen unity

NBR mulls policy shift on duty-free cars imported by ex-MPs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x