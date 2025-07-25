Friday, July 25, 2025

Milestone crash: Death toll rises to 32 as another child dies

41 people remain under treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery

Scenes of destruction across the Milestone campus following the deadly plane crash. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 12:12 PM

Another child injured in the BAF fighter jet crash into Milestone School and College in Uttara of Dhaka, died on Friday morning, raising the death toll to 32.

In the latest incident, Ayman, 10, who had suffered 45% of burns, breathed his last at 9:32am while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

With his death, the institute has so far recorded 14 deaths from the incident.

On Thursday night, the institute’s director Dr Nasir Uddin said six out of 42 admitted patients were in critical condition. Following Ayman’s death, 41 people remain under treatment at the facility.

According to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, as of 10am Friday, a total of 32 people have died in the Milestone tragedy while 51 others are still being treated at various hospitals in Dhaka.

It also shared the hospital-wise list of casualties.

  • National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery: 41 injured, 14 dead
  • Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka: Eight injured, 15 dead
  • Lubana General Hospital and Cardiac Centre, Uttara: One unidentified dead
  • Dhaka Medical College and Hospital: One dead
  • Shaheed Mansur Ali Medical College: One injured, no deaths
  • United Hospital: One dead
  • National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital: One injured

The fatal crash occurred on Monday afternoon shortly after an FT-7 BGI fighter jet took off from the Kurmitola airbase, triggering a massive blaze that claimed numerous lives, mostly children.

Milestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
