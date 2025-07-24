Another Milestone student dies, death toll rises to 31

Mahia Tasnim, a 15-year-old student of Milestone School and College, died on Thursday afternoon after suffering critical burn injuries in the Uttara plane crash.

She passed away around 4:30pm while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, confirmed Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon at the institute.

“Mahia sustained burns on 50% of her body and died while under treatment in the ICU,” he said.

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll from the incident now stands at 31. Of them, 13 victims have died while receiving treatment at the National Burn Institute.

Earlier the same day, another student, Mahtab Rahman, also 15, died from his injuries at the same facility. A seventh-grader at the school, Mahtab had suffered 85% burns, including to his respiratory tract. He died at 1:52pm while in critical condition in the ICU.

