Milestone plane crash: Death toll stands at 30

Besides, 56 victims are undergoing treatment at different hospitals

The wreckage of the Bangladesh Air Force FT-7 BGI fighter jet lies at the Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara, after the aircraft crashed following a mechanical fault shortly after take-off on Monday, July 21, 2025. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 04:41 PM

The death toll from the tragic military aircraft crash into Milestone School and College in Uttara has risen to 30 with the death of a 15-year-old boy at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Mahtab, who sustained 85% burn injuries, breathed his last at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital at 1:52 pm on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry.

Besides, 56 victims are undergoing treatment at different hospitals- 44 at the Burn Institute, 21 at Dhaka CMH, one at Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, one at Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital, and one at Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital.

The government on Thursday morning published the identities of the victims who were killed and injured in the BAF aircraft crash.

