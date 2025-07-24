Milestone tragedy: Burnt school bag found, but mother leaves without her missing daughter

A mother’s desperate search for her missing daughter continued on Thursday, but without luck, as she left the school premises after finding only the child’s burnt school bag.

Nine-year-old Marium Umme Afia, a third-grader at Milestone School and College, remains missing following Monday's deadly plane crash at the school in Diabari, Uttara, in the capital.

Her mother, Tamima Umme, along with other family members, went to the school premises at around 10:45am in search of her missing daughter.

Although she entered the school premises hoping for news, she had to return clutching a burnt school bag.

Tamima came out around noon in tears. Relatives were seen holding Afia’s charred school bag, recovered from the wreckage of the collapsed building.

Afia’s uncle Sabbir said: “My sister has nearly lost her mind in grief. She is in such poor physical condition that she can barely speak. We live in Chandalbhog of Turag.”

A help desk has been set up inside Milestone School and College to collect information about those killed, injured, or missing. Tamima and her relatives had gone there to provide information about missing Afia.

Mother finds daughter but younger son still missing

Similarly, Hasina came to pick up her daughter Rabeya, a nursery student at the school, accompanied by her seven-year-old son Hasan.

All three were on the school premises when the plane crashed on Monday. Panic spread immediately after the explosion. While Rabeya and her mother were later found, Hasan remains missing.

On Thursday, relatives once again rushed to the school in search of Hasan.

Hasina’s cousin Samia Islam said: “On the day of the crash, Hasan had come to school with his mother. After the incident, his mother and sister were found, but there has been no trace of Hasan. We have searched different hospitals but could not find him anywhere.”