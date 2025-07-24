Entry still restricted at Milestone, families must show ID to search for missing

The main gate of Milestone School and College in Uttara remained closed on Thursday morning, with a crowd of curious onlookers gathered outside, following Monday's air force jet crash on the campus that left at least 29 dead and many others injured.

The school authorities have requested the public not to create unnecessary gatherings, stating that if anyone is missing, their relatives will be allowed to enter the premises upon showing identification.

Around 11am, the school’s administrative officer, Sk Solaiman, addressed the situation at the gate. He explained that individuals searching for missing family members will be permitted entry if they can present valid identification.

"A help desk has been set up on the ground floor of Building No 5 to provide necessary information. Counselling services are also available at the site."

A visibly emotional scene unfolded outside the school, where one woman was seen crying.

Solaiman further stated that an announcement regarding the resumption of classes at the Uttara branch of Milestone School and College will be made either on Friday or Saturday.

Over the past two days, many have taken photos and videos of the damaged building on their phones.

Entry into the school premises has been strictly restricted for members of the public, and an unofficial ban on media personnel has also been in place.

Only teachers and staff members have been allowed inside.

Meanwhile, a school bus was seen exiting from the compound earlier in the day.

As of Wednesday evening, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing reported 29 confirmed deaths in the fighter jet crash.