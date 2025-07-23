Milestone forms committee to verify jet crash casualties, missing persons

Milestone School and College has formed a seven-member committee to determine the actual number of students and others who were killed, injured or reported missing after a fighter jet crashed into its building in the capital's Uttara area on Monday.

The committee comprises officers, faculty members, guardians and students of the college.

It has also been tasked with preparing a list of the deceased and missing persons, including their addresses.

According to an office order issued on Tuesday and signed by the college principal, the committee has been asked to submit its report within three working days.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul shared the information via his verified Facebook account.

Milestone School and College Principal Mohammad Ziaul Alam has been appointed as the president of the committee.

Six members of the committee are Vice-Principal (Administration) Md Masud Alam, Head Mistress Khadija Akhter, Coordinator Lutfunnesa Lopa, guardian Moniruzzaman Mollah (student: Zaima Jahan, Class: IV, Class Code: 2278), and students (Science, Class XII) Maruf Bin Ziaur Rahman and (Science, Class XII) Md Tasneem Bhuiyan Pratik.

A training aircraft of the Air Force accidentally crashed into the school building of Milestone School and College at its Diabari permanent campus on Monday afternoon.

Many young students, teachers, staff members and guardians were injured or killed on the spot.