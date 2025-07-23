Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Boy found safe, but mother still missing after Milestone tragedy

She took her son to school -- then vanished in the crash

Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 12:41 PM

Afsana Priya, the mother of Afsan Ohi, a student at Milestone School and College, remains missing two days after a jet crashed at the institution in Uttara, Dhaka.

Her brother-in-law, Dulal Mridha, confirmed the news to Dhaka Tribune at 10:30am on Wednesday.

Afsana is the wife of Abdul Wahab Mridha, a businessman, from Medi Ashulai village in Chapair union, Kaliakair upazila, Gazipur.

Their son, Ohi, 8, is a third-grader at Milestone School and College’s Diabari campus in Uttara, Dulal said.

On Monday morning, Afsana took her son to school as usual and stayed in the parents’ waiting room after dropping him off at class.

Suddenly, an air force aircraft crashed into the school building, setting fire to one of the classrooms.

Parents rushed to save their children.

Eventually, Ohi was found safe, but his mother remains missing.

“Dead or alive, we urge the government to find her," Dulal pleaded. 

He also appealed to anyone with information to contact the control room or the family immediately.

The tragedy occurred on Monday afternoon at the Diabari campus of Milestone School and College, leaving many dead and injured. 

Topics:

MissingMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Shafiqul: No reason to underreport Milestone casualty figures

Uttara jet crash: DNA sampling begins to identify six bodies

Milestone tragedy sparks nationwide student protests

Funeral parade held for Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam

Milestone tragedy: Two patients at NIBPS suffering from critical burns

Japanese FM expresses condolence over loss of lives in Bangladesh jet crash

Latest News

Reform dialogue resumes, three parties stage symbolic walkout

Milestone tragedy: Survivors face trauma beyond injuries

Shafiqul: No reason to underreport Milestone casualty figures

Six killed in Natore truck-microbus collision

NCP to resume July march in Chandpur on Wednesday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x