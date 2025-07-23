Boy found safe, but mother still missing after Milestone tragedy

Afsana Priya, the mother of Afsan Ohi, a student at Milestone School and College, remains missing two days after a jet crashed at the institution in Uttara, Dhaka.

Her brother-in-law, Dulal Mridha, confirmed the news to Dhaka Tribune at 10:30am on Wednesday.

Afsana is the wife of Abdul Wahab Mridha, a businessman, from Medi Ashulai village in Chapair union, Kaliakair upazila, Gazipur.

Their son, Ohi, 8, is a third-grader at Milestone School and College’s Diabari campus in Uttara, Dulal said.

On Monday morning, Afsana took her son to school as usual and stayed in the parents’ waiting room after dropping him off at class.

Suddenly, an air force aircraft crashed into the school building, setting fire to one of the classrooms.

Parents rushed to save their children.

Eventually, Ohi was found safe, but his mother remains missing.

“Dead or alive, we urge the government to find her," Dulal pleaded.

He also appealed to anyone with information to contact the control room or the family immediately.

The tragedy occurred on Monday afternoon at the Diabari campus of Milestone School and College, leaving many dead and injured.