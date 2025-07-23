Uttara jet crash: DNA sampling begins to identify six bodies

Authorities have begun collecting DNA samples to identify six unidentified bodies recovered after an air force aircraft crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara this week.

According to the health ministry, samples had so far been collected from two individuals – believed to be the parents of one of the deceased – by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as of Tuesday night.

In addition to the DNA collection, post-mortem examinations have been completed on the six bodies and five body parts recovered from the site.

Dr Subrata Howlader, assistant professor of forensic medicine at Sir Salimullah Medical College, conducted the autopsies, while DNA samples were collected by CID Forensic Department DIG Jamshed Ali.

The CID said efforts to identify the victims were ongoing and urged families still searching for missing relatives to come forward.

“If the name of your child or loved one is not on our list, please visit the CID office in Malibagh and cooperate with the DNA sampling process,” the agency said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate has reported a death toll of 31 from Monday’s crash and said at least 165 people were injured.