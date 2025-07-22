Two advisers, chief adviser's press team leave Milestone after 9hrs

Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, and members of the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, including Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, manged to depart from the Milestone School and College campus at 7:33pm on Tuesday, after having been on the premises since around 10:30am.

After the two advisers exited the campus, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Uttara Division Deputy Commissioner Md Mohidul Islam said that to his knowledge, the advisers, the press secretary, and other officials will be heading directly to their residences.

“The advisers came to visit the scene. Later, the students presented various demands to them. Although assurances were given that all their demands would be accepted, the agitated students continued to block the road. As a result, the advisers could not leave,” the police officer added.

“In the evening, the students were cleared from the road. Once the situation came under control, the two advisers, the press secretary, and members of the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing left the area.”

They had briefly left the Milestone campus around 3:25pm under heavy police escort.

However, their motorcade was blocked near the MRT-6 depot, forcing them to turn back and return to the campus.

Earlier, at around 2:13pm, hundreds of students had gathered outside Building 5 of the school, where the advisers were holding a closed-door meeting with teachers and several student representatives.

Chanting slogans like “vua, vua (fake, fake),” the students clashed with police stationed at the entrance.

Protesters also reportedly hurled bricks and attacked officers with sticks.

Journalists attempting to cover the events were also obstructed, with students accusing the media of misreporting the actual number of casualties.

As tensions escalated, police temporarily withdrew from the area, according to media reports.

Following assurances from authorities that their demands would be met, students moved outside the college gate around 2:40pm.

Police personnel then re-entered the campus at about 3pm.

Soon after, the two advisers and the press secretary were escorted out, only to be turned back near the MRT-6 depot due to a blockade.

Earlier in the day, Milestone School and College students staged protests on campus, demanding justice for the victims of Monday’s deadly aircraft crash at the institution.

Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar and Law Adviser Asif Nazrul arrived at the campus at around 10:30am.

As they attempted to leave, they were surrounded by students accusing them of negligence.

The advisers then moved to a conference room on the ground floor of Building 5 to meet with college officials and student representatives.

At around 1:55pm, under police protection, Asif Nazrul addressed students using a megaphone outside the building.

Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar and Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam stood by his side.

“We fully agree with your demands,” Asif Nazrul said. “They are entirely reasonable. On behalf of the government, I assure you that each demand will be met."