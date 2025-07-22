One-minute silence observed in all courts

A one-minute silence has been ordered to express condolences over the tragic incident in which a Bangladesh Air Force training fighter jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, causing at least 27 deaths.

On Tuesday morning, this directive was sent from the Supreme Court to the High Court Division and subordinate courts, following the instruction of the Chief Justice.

All courts have been instructed to observe one minute of silence at the beginning of judicial proceedings.

Earlier, on Monday after 1pm, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed in Uttara, Dhaka. The plane crashed into a building of Milestone School and College and was destroyed.

Immediately, both the aircraft and the school building caught fire. The building it crashed into housed many school-level students, most of whom were either injured or killed.

Following the incident, a rescue operation was launched by the Fire Service. Eight units from Uttara and nearby areas arrived at the scene to bring the fire under control and began rescuing the victims.

Later, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Army joined the rescue operation. The injured and deceased were taken to hospitals via Air Force helicopters.