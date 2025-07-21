Monday, July 21, 2025

Fire Service wraps up rescue operation in Uttara’s aircraft crash

The FSCD began the rescue at 1:22pm, four minutes after the 1:18pm crash alert

Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 10:53 PM

The Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) has announced to complete the rescue operation on Monday night after recovery of the bodies and rescuing the injured people following a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) FT-7 BGI fighter aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara area, leaving 20 killed and 171 injured. 

“We have completed the rescue operation at 8:30pm today (Monday),” Md Shajahan Sikder, officer-in-charge, media cell of the FSCD told BSS.

But a unit of the FSCD was present at the occurrence site till removing the debris of the crashed aircraft, he said, adding that the team had returned to the work station at 09:10pm on Monday. 

The FSCD started the rescue operation at 01:22pm on Monday after they had received the news of the plane crash at 01:18pm in the afternoon. 

The FSCD rescued 116 injured people and 19 bodies from the place of occurrence.

A total of 186 personnel of the FSCD had been entrusted with the task of completing the rescue operation.  

At least 20 people including the pilot were killed and 171 injured, said the ISPR press release.
 
“20 people including Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam have so far been killed and 171 others injured in the crash,” said the release.    

The aircraft crash took place due to mechanical fault (the details of which will be informed after investigation) after taking off from the Bangladesh Air Force Base AK Khandker in Kurmitola at 01:06pm on Monday as part of a regular training, the ISPR said. 

