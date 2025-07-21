Uttara jet crash: Victims' bodies to be handed over to families after identification

The bodies of those who have died in the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara, Dhaka, will be handed over to their families as soon as identification is confirmed, and DNA testing will be conducted for those whose identities cannot be immediately verified before the bodies are released to their respective families.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing made the announcement on Monday.

It stated that the chief adviser is closely monitoring the treatment of the injured.

The public has been requested not to crowd hospital premises unnecessarily in order to ensure uninterrupted medical services, it added.

Notably, the tragic accident left at least 19 dead, including pilot Flight Lt Md Towkir Islam Sagar.