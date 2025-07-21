Monday, July 21, 2025

Uttara jet crash: Victims' bodies to be handed over to families after identification

The tragic accident left at least 19 dead, including pilot Flight Lt Md Towkir Islam Sagar

Ambulances rush in and out of the Burn Unit, transporting patients injured in Monday’s air crash, July 21, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 07:31 PM

The bodies of those who have died in the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara, Dhaka, will be handed over to their families as soon as identification is confirmed, and DNA testing will be conducted for those whose identities cannot be immediately verified before the bodies are released to their respective families.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing made the announcement on Monday.

It stated that the chief adviser is closely monitoring the treatment of the injured.

The public has been requested not to crowd hospital premises unnecessarily in order to ensure uninterrupted medical services, it added.

Notably, the tragic accident left at least 19 dead, including pilot Flight Lt Md Towkir Islam Sagar.

DNA testBangladesh Air Force (BAF)Milestone College Plane Crash
