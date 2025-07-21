ISPR: Flight Lt Towkir tried to steer jet away from populated areas before fatal crash

The Bangladesh Air Force FT-7 BGI fighter jet on Monday encountered a technical fault shortly after take-off, and Flight Lieutenant Md Towkir Islam Sagar made every effort to divert the aircraft away from any densely populated area to minimize damage, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

Unfortunately, the jet crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara, resulting in a tragic accident, which left at least 19 dead, including Sagar.

The ISPR statement said that the jet took off from Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Uttam AK Khandker in Kurmitola at 1:06pm, as part of a routine training exercise and encountered a mechanical fault shortly after. Further details will be disclosed following an investigation, it added.

“To manage the situation and prevent major damage, the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Md Towkir Islam, made every effort to steer the aircraft from a densely populated area to a less crowded location.

“Unfortunately, the jet crashed unexpectedly into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Dhaka. The sudden accident resulted in 19 deaths, including the pilot, and 164 injuries.”

The ISPR statement also said that a high-level investigation committee has already been formed by the air force to determine the cause of the accident.