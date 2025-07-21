BAF aircraft crash: Injured to be sent abroad for treatment if needed, says Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul has said all necessary preparations for treatment are in place for people injured in the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara, according to doctors, but they will be sent overseas for treatment if required.

Speaking to reporters on Monday while visiting the injured at the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka, Asif Nazrul said if deemed necessary, foreign doctors will be brought in.

"Injured students will be sent abroad for treatment if required. There will be no shortcomings in medical care or rehabilitation,” he said. “But no matter what we do, nothing can compensate for the loss we suffered today.”

“This is one of the darkest tragedies in our history,” he added. “Such a devastating event has never happened before in our national life. The grief caused by the incident at Milestone School in Uttara is beyond words. The government, the people of Bangladesh, and the medical community all are mourning.”

He mentioned that the chief adviser has been checking on the injured repeatedly by phone and assured everyone that the government "will stand by all those in critical condition and ensure every possible arrangement for their treatment. We will also investigate to find out why this tragedy occurred.”