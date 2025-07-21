BAF aircraft crash: Emergency service centre opened at burn institute

Amid the surge of injured patients at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft in Dhaka’s Uttara area, the authorities of the institute have opened emergency medical services.

Dr Abhijit, director of the National Burn Institute, said: “In light of the incident in Uttara, we’ve opened emergency services in addition to regular medical care for the injured. More than 50 patients have been admitted so far and that number is increasing by the minute.”

A building of Milestone School and College was severely damaged after the crash, which left one person dead, according to sources at Fire Service and Civil Defence.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed onto the compound of Milestone School and College in the capital’s Diabari area at around 1:06pm on Monday, shortly after take-off.

The aircraft caught fire immediately upon impact, with smoke visible from a considerable distance.

Eight firefighting units rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

More than 50 people injured in the accident have so far been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Iftisar Hossain Iftee, a witness, said: “My younger brother studies in Grade 8 at the school. Just after the school classes were over, the plane crashed right in front of him. He is safe, but one of his friends was completely burned. There are many victims like this.”

A guardian of a student told UNB: “I can’t even speak right now. My son is still inside the campus. He’s in Grade 6 at this school. I don’t know how he is doing.”

During a visit to the burn institute, it was observed that ambulances were arriving continuously at the hospital’s emergency department.

The hospital premises were overwhelmed with anxious relatives, many of them crying, creating a tense and emotional atmosphere.

Meanwhile, authorities at Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital are providing initial treatment to the injured and later transferring them to the DMCH burn unit for more advanced care.

“We have received more than sixty injured so far,” a duty nurse told UNB.

A training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed in Dhaka’s Uttara area on Monday afternoon, leaving an unspecified number of people, including students, dead and injured.