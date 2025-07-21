Uttara plane crash: Burn institute overwhelmed

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is overwhelmed with patients, with scarcely any space left, as at least 60 people injured in a plane crash in Uttara's Diabari area are currently receiving treatment there.

According to Professor Dr Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser, the institute can accommodate only 10 to 15 more patients. He shared the update following a hospital inspection on Monday.

Since midday, large crowds have gathered both inside and outside the hospital premises. Some came in search of injured loved ones, others to donate blood. Several volunteers were seen helping to clear pathways for easier movement.

Doctors at the emergency unit were visibly struggling to manage the influx.

Sayedur said additional specialists and teams are being deployed to support ongoing treatment efforts.

In response to the casualties caused by the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash on the Milestone School and College campus, an emergency hotline has been launched at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. The hotline number is 01949043697.

Sayedur said: “This is a major incident. We are doing our utmost. All specialists are involved, and Dhaka Medical College is also in contact. We are preparing to transfer patients there once our current capacity is reached.”

He added: “Around 60 people have been admitted so far. If another 10 to 15 need admission, we can still manage. After that, Dhaka Medical College is ready to receive the next batch.”

He also said: “Sixty people were brought here, of whom 30 to 35 have been shifted inside for treatment. Many have suffered damage to their airways.”

He further said: “One of the patients brought here has died, and two others died in Uttara. The deaths of these three individuals have been confirmed. Among the 60 admitted here, many are in critical condition and at risk of death.”