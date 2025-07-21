Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Emergency hotline opened at burn institute after BAF plane crash

This hotline is for information and support on accident victims admitted to the institute

Medical staff providing urgent care to the injured in Burn Unit following Mondays air crash, July 21, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 05:27 PM

An emergency hotline has been opened at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to help with urgent needs following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft on the Milestone School and College campus in the capital’s Diabari area.

The emergency contact number is 01949043697, said a press release issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Monday.

This hotline is available for those who need information or support regarding the injured people admitted to the institute after the accident.

Earlier in the day, a BAF F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed at the school campus around 1pm, leaving  many injured.

A fire broke out after the crash and rescue operations were carried out by multiple units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Authorities have requested the public to use the hotline number for verified information and emergency assistance.

Topics:

Burn UnitBangladesh Air Force (BAF)Milestone College Plane Crash
Read More

BAF pilot critically injured in Uttara aircraft crash

Uttara plane crash: Burn institute overwhelmed

BAF aircraft crash: Emergency service centre opened at burn institute

Sorrow, panic grip burn institute after air force jet crash injures dozens of children

Metro coach reserved for victims of Milestone College plane crash

At least 19 reported dead in Uttara aircraft crash

Latest News

BAF pilot critically injured in Uttara aircraft crash

Uttara plane crash: Burn institute overwhelmed

BAF aircraft crash: Emergency service centre opened at burn institute

Sorrow, panic grip burn institute after air force jet crash injures dozens of children

Bank Asia, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View to offer privileges for cardholders

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x