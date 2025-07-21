Emergency hotline opened at burn institute after BAF plane crash

An emergency hotline has been opened at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to help with urgent needs following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft on the Milestone School and College campus in the capital’s Diabari area.

The emergency contact number is 01949043697, said a press release issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Monday.

This hotline is available for those who need information or support regarding the injured people admitted to the institute after the accident.

Earlier in the day, a BAF F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed at the school campus around 1pm, leaving many injured.

A fire broke out after the crash and rescue operations were carried out by multiple units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Authorities have requested the public to use the hotline number for verified information and emergency assistance.