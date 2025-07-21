Monday, July 21, 2025

Metro coach reserved for victims of Milestone College plane crash

The crash occurred Monday afternoon around 1:18pm

Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 05:26 PM

A coach adjacent to the women’s compartment has been specially reserved in the Dhaka metro rail to help transport those injured during the Milestone School plane crash. 

On Monday afternoon, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL)’s Administrative Officer Zahidul Islam confirmed this information to the Dhaka Tribune.

He said: “The metro rail is a transport system developed for public interest. Therefore, upon receiving directives, we immediately opened a metro train coach from Uttara North for use in this emergency. This is to ensure that those injured in the crash can be taken to hospitals quickly. All gates have been opened. There is no need to collect tickets or pay any fare.”

He further added, “Right after the accident, we first opened our Gate No 2 beside Milestone so they could move through this route easily. After that, DMTCL’s ambulance and other vehicles were also provided. Our personnel are also actively involved in the rescue operations.”

The crash occurred Monday afternoon around 1:18pm, when an F-7 BGI training jet of the Bangladesh Air Force fell onto the Milestone College premises, igniting a massive blaze.

According to the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), several individuals were injured in the accident, and one fatality has been confirmed so far.

Several of the severely injured were airlifted by Air Force helicopters to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka for emergency treatment. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with members of the Bangladesh Army, Air Force, Police, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) working alongside firefighters.

Videos circulating on social media show chaotic scenes of people being pulled from the wreckage, many visibly injured.

