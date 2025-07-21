Monday, July 21, 2025

Sorrow, panic grip burn institute after air force jet crash injures dozens of children

Desperate parents rushed in, trying to identify their children by their scorched uniforms

Crowd in front of the Burn Institute. Photo : Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 05:14 PM

More than 50 children injured in the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara were admitted to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Monday afternoon, with parents, relatives, and classmates of the injured gathering at the institute and their cries of anguish echoing through its wards.

Many were seen weeping outside the wards, overcome with grief.

Desperate parents rushed in, trying to identify their children by their scorched uniforms.

The institute corridors were filled with cries and chaos, some screaming in despair, others frozen in shock.

Ambulances continued to arrive every few minutes, each one intensifying the air of sorrow as wailing relatives filled the surroundings with their pain.

Among the injured was Samin, a seventh-grade student at Milestone.

His brother, in tears, shared that Samin’s condition is critical and he is currently in the ICU.

"Doctors said there's a 50% chance of survival," he sobbed.

From the ground floor to the fourth, every ward of the burn institute was surrounded by anxious families searching for their children, siblings, or friends.

Some have found their loved ones; others are still desperately looking.

Outside each ward, the cries of parents resonate in sorrowful waves.

