Ducsu elections set for September with changes in voting arrangements

Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Election Commission has announced that voting centers will be established outside residential halls for the first time.

The final stakeholder meeting confirmed that the Ducsu election schedule will be officially announced on July 29, with elections expected to take place in the second week of September 2025.

These announcements were made on Sunday morning at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building by the Election Commission, with Returning Officer, Professor Dr Golam Rabbani, presenting detailed election information to stakeholders.

The meeting included representatives from the Election Commission, university administration, the Provost's committee, the Deans' committee, and all political student organizations.

The voting will take place at six neutral locations across the university campus, marking a significant departure from traditional hall-based voting.

The six neutral voting centers are: Curzon Hall Center (Examination Hall): Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall, Amar Ekushey Hall and Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall students will vote.

Physical Education Center: Designated for students from Jagannath Hall, Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haq Hall and Salimullah Muslim Hall.

Student-Teacher Center: Students from Ruqayyah Hall, Shamsun Nahar Hall and Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall will cast their votes at this location.

Dhaka University Club Center: Allocated for students from Bangladesh-Kuwait Friendship Hall and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall.

Senate Building Center (Alumni Floor, Seminar Room, Dining Room): Sir AF Rahman Hall, Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall and Bijoy Ekattor Hall students will vote here.

Udayan School and College Center: Students from Surya Sen Hall, Muktijuddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall and Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall will vote at this center.

Regarding student eligibility, the commission clarified that students from the 2018-2019 academic session whose master's results have already been published will not be eligible to vote or stand as candidates in the upcoming Ducsu or hall union elections.

The Dhaka University Syndicate retains the authority to amend Ducsu constitutional provisions as needed.