Jamaat supporters occupy Shahbagh beyond rally venue

Traffic movement in Shahbagh, Matsya Bhaban, Doel Chattar and Paltan has come to a halt

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM

Thousands of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami supporters have taken position in and around Shahbagh, spilling over from the rally venue at Suhrawardy Udyan as a large number of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have travelled to Dhaka from across the country centring the party's rally

The rally began at 2pm on Saturday, at Suhrawardy Udyan, with top leaders of the party already present at the venue. The ground has become completely packed due to the crowd.

However, Jamaat members have not confined themselves to the rally grounds alone. Many are also occupying the adjacent roads. As a result, the key Shahbagh intersection has been blocked. A significant number of party members were seen stationed at the Shahbagh crossing.

This was observed during a visit to the Shahbagh area on Saturday afternoon. According to Jamaat members, the overcrowding inside the venue has forced many to remain outside.

Since Saturday morning, party members from different regions of the country have been arriving in the capital. The number of participants continued to increase throughout the day.

Supporters from various parts of the country gathered on the roads around Shahbagh, Matsya Bhaban, Doel Chattar and Paltan. Consequently, traffic movement in these areas has come to a halt.

Topics:

ShahbaghBangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiSuhrawardy Udyan
