Hill Tracts students protest army crackdown, seek justice for rape victim, detainee

Chittagong Hill Tracts based student organizations demonstrated a protest rally against the army's baton charge and detention of students protesting against the rape of a Tripura teenage girl in Bhaibon Chhari, Khagrachhari, as well as the death in prison of a Bawm youth, who was detained on suspicion of being a KNF member.

The demonstration and protest rally took place around 4pm on Friday, at the Raju Memorial Sculpture, TSC, DU.

Protesters demanded rapist be detained as soon as possible, the highest possible penalty be delivered to the rapists, and eradicating the oppression against the Bawm community.

Several speakers at the event expressed that the hopes and aspirations have not met even after 1 year of the July uprising being passed.

Janoki Chisim, a representative from the Bangladesh Adibashi Chhatro Shongram Porishod said that July's hopes haven't met yet.

She further demanded justice for all rape cases, not just Chittagong Hill Tract-based cases.

Dipok Shil, former general secretary of Bangladesh Student Union also expressed that July uprisings' hopes and aspirations haven't been met.

He urged Dr Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, to safeguard people from every walk of life rather than focusing on a particular group, noting that the uprising wouldn't have been successful if indigenous student groups didn't come to the streets, along with other people.

Usain Marma, representative of the Bangladesh Marma Students' Council alleged bias in terms of protest obstacles, noting that when he participated in the protests against the Magura rape case, they faced no obstacles or pressure.

"On the other hand, when it's a hill tract-based incident, we face many obstacles," he added.